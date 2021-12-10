St Joseph's Vanessa Gallogly all set for TG4 Underdogs challenge against All-Ireland Champions Meath

The best of luck to St Joseph's LGFA player Vanessa Gallogly from Aughavas who is a member of TG4's Underdogs team who take on All-Ireland champions Meath in Ashbourne next Saturday at 1.30 pm.

Vanessa has been part of the show all year and the game is attracting huge attention with the game in Ashbourne an all-ticket affair. There could be a further Aughavas link if Niamh Gallogly, daughter of Aughavas native Frank Gallogly, lines our for the Royal County.

For those of us who can't make it to the, it will be televised on Saturday evening at 7.30pm on TG4.

Everyone associated with Leitrim LGFA wish Vanessa and her teammates the best of luck on Saturday.

The Underdogs is a unique group of players, from different LGFA clubs all across the country. These footballers have never played at junior, intermediate or senior inter-county championship level before. Over the last few weeks we have seen the players’ trials and training and listened to them tell their own stories on the Underdogs series on TG4. Now, after 6 months of preparation and intense training, they are ready to take on TG4 All-Ireland Senior champions Meath.

Tickets to attend the Underdogs V Meath game on Saturday 1are on sale now. Go to: WWW.TG4.IE/UNDERDOGS to purchase your ticket.

Speaking on behalf of the LGFA, President Mícheál Naughton said "The Underdogs have taken us on an emotional rollercoaster ride since the very first episode of the series was aired - and now they are preparing for the ultimate test. This is a game we are very much looking forward to - against the reigning TG4 All-Ireland Senior champions, Meath. This promises to be a wonderful game of football and I wish the very best of luck to both teams, as they line out at Donaghmore/Ashbourne's wonderful facilities."

The Underdogs panel is as follows:

Áine Cronin Éire Óg, Co. Cork

Aisling Kane Parnells GAA, Co. Dublin

Anna Murphy John Mitchels, Co.Kerry

Aoife O’Reilly Fingallians GAA, Co. Dublin

Aoife Plunkett St Vals LGFC, Co. Cork

Bronagh Fagan Raheny GAA, Co. Dublin

Cassie Dunne St Paul’s, Co. Laois

Chanice Dolan Donaghmore Ashbourne, Co. Meath

Chloe Johnston O’Dwyers, Co. Dublin

Clara Fahey Cahir, Co. Tipperary

Danielle Clemmer Clounmacon, Co. Kerry

Deirdre Lawless Caherlistrane, Co. Galway

Elaine Ní Niadh CLG Cárna-Caiseal, Co. Galway

Erica McGlynn Fossa LGFC, Co. Kerry

Fiona Tully Kilbride, Co. Roscommon

Gráinne Power Kilmore LGFC, Co. Wexford

Jayne Peacocke Kilcullen, Co. Kildare

Jessica Hurley Arklow Geraldines Ballymoney, Co. Wicklow

Jessica McCarthy Douglas Ladies, Co. Cork

Jessica Wall Croí Ró Naofa, Co. Dublin

Katelyn O’Sullivan Ballyhaunis GAA, Co. Mayo

Katrina Parrock Kilmore LGFC, Co. Wexford

Laura Basquel Ballyboden St.Enda’s, Co. Dublin

Louise Dalton Fingallians GAA, Co. Dublin

Louise Fagan Ballyboughal, Co. Dublin

Naomi Cuffe Kilmoremoy Ladies, Co. Mayo

Niamh McElduff An Charraig Mhór Naomh Colmcille, Co. Tyrone

Nicole Mitchell Erin’s Isle GAA, Co. Dublin

Rachel Sheehan Passage West GAA, Co. Cork

Roisin Commons Seneschalstown, Co. Meath

Tara Donnellon The Neale, Co. Mayo

Vanessa Gallogly St. Joseph’s Ladies, Co. Leitrim

The game will be broadcast on TG4’s Peil na mBan Beo on 11th December 11, at 7.15pm. It will also be available on the player worldwide at www.tg4.ie/player

This series of the Underdogs is sponsored by Glenveagh Homes and The Underdogs team gear is provided by O’Neills