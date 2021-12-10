St Joseph's Vanessa Gallogly all set for TG4 Underdogs challenge against All-Ireland Champions Meath

The best of luck to St Joseph's LGFA player Vanessa Gallogly from Aughavas who is a member of TG4's Underdogs team who take on All-Ireland champions Meath in Ashbourne next Saturday at 1.30 pm.
Vanessa has been part of the show all year and the game is attracting huge attention with the game in Ashbourne an all-ticket affair. There could be a further Aughavas link if Niamh Gallogly, daughter of Aughavas native Frank Gallogly, lines our for the Royal County.
For those of us who can't make it to the, it will be televised on Saturday evening at 7.30pm on TG4.
Everyone associated with Leitrim LGFA wish Vanessa and her teammates the best of luck on Saturday.
The Underdogs is a unique group of players, from different LGFA clubs all across the country. These footballers have never played at junior, intermediate or senior inter-county championship level before. Over the last few weeks we have seen the players’ trials and training and listened to them tell their own stories on the Underdogs series on TG4. Now, after 6 months of preparation and intense training, they are ready to take on TG4 All-Ireland Senior champions Meath.
Tickets to attend the Underdogs V Meath game on Saturday 1are on sale now. Go to: WWW.TG4.IE/UNDERDOGS to purchase your ticket.
Speaking on behalf of the LGFA, President Mícheál Naughton said "The Underdogs have taken us on an emotional rollercoaster ride since the very first episode of the series was aired - and now they are preparing for the ultimate test. This is a game we are very much looking forward to - against the reigning TG4 All-Ireland Senior champions, Meath. This promises to be a wonderful game of football and I wish the very best of luck to both teams, as they line out at Donaghmore/Ashbourne's wonderful facilities."
The Underdogs panel is as follows:
The game will be broadcast on TG4’s Peil na mBan Beo on 11th December 11, at 7.15pm. It will also be available on the player worldwide at www.tg4.ie/player
This series of the Underdogs is sponsored by Glenveagh Homes and The Underdogs team gear is provided by O’Neills
