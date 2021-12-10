Search

10 Dec 2021

St Joseph's Vanessa Gallogly all set for TG4 Underdogs challenge against All-Ireland Champions Meath

St Joseph's Vanessa Gallogly all set for TG4 Underdogs challenge against All-Ireland Champions Meath

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

The best of luck to St Joseph's LGFA player Vanessa Gallogly from Aughavas who is a member of TG4's Underdogs team who take on All-Ireland champions Meath in Ashbourne next Saturday at 1.30 pm.

Vanessa has been part of the show all year and the game is attracting huge attention with the game in Ashbourne an all-ticket affair. There could be a further Aughavas link if Niamh Gallogly, daughter of Aughavas native Frank Gallogly, lines our for the Royal County.

For those of us who can't make it to the, it will be televised on Saturday evening at 7.30pm on TG4.

Heartbreak for St Joseph's in epic Connacht Club clash - GALLERY

Everyone associated with Leitrim LGFA wish Vanessa and her teammates the best of luck on Saturday.

The Underdogs is a unique group of players, from different LGFA clubs all across the country. These footballers have never played at junior, intermediate or senior inter-county championship level before. Over the last few weeks we have seen the players’ trials and training and listened to them tell their own stories on the Underdogs series on TG4. Now, after 6 months of preparation and intense training, they are ready to take on TG4 All-Ireland Senior champions Meath.

Tickets to attend the Underdogs V Meath game on Saturday 1are on sale now. Go to: WWW.TG4.IE/UNDERDOGS to purchase your ticket.

Glencar Manorhamilton deflated as champions Kilkerrin Clonberne storm to title - GALLERY

Check out our gallery of photos from the Connacht LGFA Senior Club Championship Final

Speaking on behalf of the LGFA, President Mícheál Naughton said "The Underdogs have taken us on an emotional rollercoaster ride since the very first episode of the series was aired - and now they are preparing for the ultimate test. This is a game we are very much looking forward to - against the reigning TG4 All-Ireland Senior champions, Meath. This promises to be a wonderful game of football and I wish the very best of luck to both teams, as they line out at Donaghmore/Ashbourne's wonderful facilities."

The Underdogs panel is as follows:

  • Áine Cronin Éire Óg, Co. Cork
  • Aisling Kane Parnells GAA, Co. Dublin
  • Anna Murphy John Mitchels, Co.Kerry
  • Aoife O’Reilly Fingallians GAA, Co. Dublin
  • Aoife Plunkett St Vals LGFC, Co. Cork
  • Bronagh Fagan Raheny GAA, Co. Dublin
  • Cassie Dunne St Paul’s, Co. Laois      
  • Chanice Dolan Donaghmore Ashbourne, Co. Meath
  • Chloe Johnston O’Dwyers, Co. Dublin
  • Clara Fahey  Cahir, Co. Tipperary
  • Danielle Clemmer Clounmacon, Co. Kerry
  • Deirdre Lawless Caherlistrane, Co. Galway
  • Elaine Ní Niadh CLG Cárna-Caiseal, Co. Galway
  • Erica McGlynn Fossa LGFC, Co. Kerry
  • Fiona Tully Kilbride, Co. Roscommon
  • Gráinne Power Kilmore LGFC, Co. Wexford
  • Jayne Peacocke Kilcullen, Co. Kildare
  • Jessica Hurley Arklow Geraldines Ballymoney, Co. Wicklow
  • Jessica McCarthy Douglas Ladies, Co. Cork
  • Jessica Wall Croí Ró Naofa, Co. Dublin
  • Katelyn O’Sullivan Ballyhaunis GAA, Co. Mayo
  • Katrina Parrock Kilmore LGFC, Co. Wexford
  • Laura Basquel Ballyboden St.Enda’s, Co. Dublin
  • Louise Dalton Fingallians GAA, Co. Dublin
  • Louise Fagan Ballyboughal, Co. Dublin
  • Naomi Cuffe Kilmoremoy Ladies, Co. Mayo
  • Niamh McElduff An Charraig Mhór Naomh Colmcille, Co. Tyrone
  • Nicole Mitchell Erin’s Isle GAA, Co. Dublin
  • Rachel Sheehan Passage West GAA, Co. Cork
  • Roisin Commons Seneschalstown, Co. Meath
  • Tara Donnellon The Neale, Co. Mayo
  • Vanessa Gallogly St. Joseph’s Ladies, Co. Leitrim

The game will be broadcast on TG4’s Peil na mBan Beo on 11th December 11, at 7.15pm. It will also be available on the player worldwide at www.tg4.ie/player 

This series of the Underdogs is sponsored by Glenveagh Homes and The Underdogs team gear is provided by O’Neills

Leitrim GAA launch new jersey and leisurewear range after announcing new deal with McKeever Sports

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media