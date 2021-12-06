Search

06 Dec 2021

Leitrim GAA launch new jersey and leisurewear range after announcing new deal with McKeever Sports

Leitrim players Aaron Hoare, Brendan Flynn and Ryan O'Rourke wear the new Leitrim GAA team gear produced by McKeever Sports

Leitrim GAA fans will be on the lookout for a new Christmas present after it was revealed that the Leitrim GAA County Board had teamed up with Armagh company McKeever Sports to produce a new Leitrim jersey and leisurewear range.

The new jersey officially launched on Monday, December 6, along with an extensive range of supporter’s leisurewear and training range which will follow in early 2022. The range will be available in approved stores throughout the county and on-line at McKeeversports.com.

Leitrim GAA and McKeever Sports are delighted to announce a new partnership deal which will see the Armagh-based company supplying all the county’s official GAA on-field and off-field gear for the men’s senior footballers, hurlers and development squads.

Commenting on the announcement, McKeever Sports Managing Director, Padraic McKeever said "Having secured the GAA Licence in 2020, we have shown a strong track record in providing teamwear across Ireland and beyond and welcome Leitrim GAA and its passionate supporters to the McKeever brand with immense pride.

"It is our goal to bring freshness, innovation and excellent service to our county teams and we are delighted that the Leitrim County Board have recognised our endeavours. We are confident that the new McKeever range will help the Leitrim panel deliver on their commitment to strengthen player and community pride, respect, and success on and off the field."

Leitrim GAA County Board Secretary Declan Bohan said "It is with great delight that we welcome our fresh and innovative partnership with McKeever Sports. We look forward to this new approach as we move into the next period of development of our county players at all levels.

"The intercountry county game is becoming increasingly more competitive and every year is, in effect, a new beginning. We look forward to mutual success for all parties to this agreement across the 2022 playing season and beyond that."

Since its establishment in 2004, trading online as theGAAstore.com, McKeever Sports has expanded to become a leading player in the Irish teamwear market. Having built a strong reputation among Ireland’s GAA clubs, McKeever Sports is also the current official teamwear supplier for Armagh GAA and All-Ireland winning LGFA county teams including Cork, Tipperary and Waterford and Camogie Teams Limerick & Armagh.

