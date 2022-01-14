Ballinamore Ladies Golf elect new committee

Ballinamore Golf Club's new Ladies President Breda Travers
The Ladies AGM took place on Wednesday January 5, on zoom for the second year with 20 plus members in attendance.
Lady Captain Roisin Sexton Smith welcomed all to the meeting, gave a review of the year and thanked everyone for their support during the year. Despite the covid restrictions there was plenty of golf during the year with lessons for beginners, Lady Captains Day, and a very successful Golf Classic to mention a few.
The incoming Committee for 2022 are: President Breda Travers; Lady Captain Dorothy O’Connor; Vice Captain Julie Lombard; Secretary Odette Lynch; Treasurer Patricia Bohan;Handicap Secretary Breda Travers; Competition Secretary Brid Sullivan; PRO Ann O’Neill.
Congratulations to the new committee, we wish them a very successful golf year.
