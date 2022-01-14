Search

14 Jan 2022

Ballinamore Ladies Golf elect new committee

Ballinamore Ladies Golf elect new committee

Ballinamore Golf Club's new Ladies President Breda Travers

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

14 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

The Ladies AGM took place on Wednesday January 5, on zoom for the second year with 20 plus members in attendance.

Lady Captain Roisin Sexton Smith welcomed all to the meeting, gave a review of the year and thanked everyone for their support during the year. Despite the covid restrictions there was plenty of golf during the year with lessons for beginners, Lady Captains Day, and a very successful Golf Classic to mention a few.

Ballinamore Golf Club hold successful AGM

The incoming Committee for 2022 are: President Breda Travers; Lady Captain Dorothy O’Connor; Vice Captain Julie Lombard; Secretary Odette Lynch; Treasurer  Patricia Bohan;Handicap Secretary Breda Travers; Competition Secretary Brid Sullivan; PRO Ann O’Neill.

Congratulations to the new committee, we wish them a very successful golf year.

Shane Lowry defends decision to play in controversial Saudi International

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media