07 Jan 2022

Ballinamore Golf Club hold successful AGM

Gerard Butler 2022 assistant competition secretary and Declan McCarthy Greens Committee Chairperson at Ballinamore Golf Club

Ballinamore Golf Club got off to a great start for 2022 with the AGM, via Zoom, on Sunday January 2, with over 27 members in attendance.

Outgoing Captain John Darcy summed up the great progress that has been made on the five year Development plan for the Club, with a new storage shed for buggies, new Tee boxes, drainage upgrades and shrubs planted around the area.

We have moved into the digital age with online booking, green fees and purse management, and a revamped website with drone footage. Current membership is at 350. All thanks to an effective and efficient Council, congratulations to all.

Our New Captain for 2022 is Enda McGloin with Ollie Moran as Vice Captain, best wishes from all the membership. A fond farewell to John D'Arcy who did a great job as Captain for the last two years, it will be a hard act to follow, but Enda and Ollie are well up to the task.

The new greens committee chairperson is Declan McCarthy as we bid farewell to Paddy Leddy who did the job for five years, Paddy did sterling work and will be fondly missed on the greens committee.

Sean Creamer retired as Greens Keeper, we wish him well in his retirement and look forward to seeing him out playing golf more often now.

Machine fundraiser: Following the AGM the draw from the Machine Fundraiser was held with first Prize of €1500 going to Evelyn Smith, 2nd prize of €500 to Paddy Smith and €100 to the following, Colm McWeeney, Ciara Conlon, Sean Doyle and Michael Solon. Congratulations to all the prize winners and to all who supported the Club fundraiser.

Sympathy: Condolences from all the Club members to Evelyn Smith and her family on the sudden death of her sister Margaret Hughes in England, may she rest in Peace.

