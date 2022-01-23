Search

23 Jan 2022

Lowry fades out of contention on final day in Abu Dhabi

Lowry fades out of contention on final day in Abu Dhabi

Lowry fades out of contention on final day in Abu Dhabi

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

23 Jan 2022 3:16 PM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Shane Lowry endured a disastrous final round at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Sunday.

Shane went into the final round just one shot off the lead held by Scott Jamieson but never got his game into gear. Neither did Jamieson as it turned out as both players signed for five over par final rounds to slip down the pecking order, Lowry finishing up in a share of 12th place.

Thomas Pieters, who went into the final round on the same score as Lowry, did enough to win the tournament with a steady par round of 72. It turns out a one under par round would have been enough for Shane to take victory as the leaders all came back to the field. In the end, Shane's round of 77 was way off the pace.

The 2019 Open champion had the worst possible start when he triple-bogeyed the opening hole, a par 4 he had parred in each of his other three rounds this week.

From there he was chasing his tail and while a birdie on the 5th helped matters, a double-bogey on 7 totally derailed his challenge.

The back nine wasn't much better with no birdies and a disappointing bogey on 16 taking the shine off what had been a strong week for the Clara man.

In the end his round of 77 was good enough for a share of 12th spot. He finished on five under par for the week. Thomas Pieters won with a round of 72, finishing at 10 under par for the tournament. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media