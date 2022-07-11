Search

11 Jul 2022

'Really exciting' - Harrington looking forward to 'incredible week' at the Open Championship

'Really exciting' - Harrington looking forward to 'incredible week' at the Open Championship

Padraig Harrington has no intention of retiring – but admits winning the Open at St Andrews would give him the perfect reason to hang up his clubs.

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Jul 2022 10:50 AM

Padraig Harrington has no intention of retiring – but admits winning the Open at St Andrews would give him the perfect reason to hang up his clubs.

It has been a decade since the Irishman last challenged for one of the game’s major prizes but he heads to the home of golf this week with renewed vigour after winning the US Senior Open last month.

The 50-year-old, who won back-to-back Opens in 2007 and 2008 at Carnoustie and Birkdale respectively, does not see age as a hindrance as he bids to tame the Old Course and claim a third Claret Jug.

Harrington said: “If I could win an Open at the home of golf – I won’t say I’d retire because I wouldn’t – but it is that sort of feeling that you’ve accomplished everything you could in Open golf, to win at the home of golf.

“I don’t have a barrier of 50 years of age. In my head the only barrier I have to winning tournaments is a little bit of nerves, how I manage my mental side. So, it’s not a physical side that’s an issue.

“Every time I tee it up I think it’s going to be the week, I think I can do it, and it’s probably – at my stage – a little easier to win a major than it is to win a regular event because everybody else is going to be feeling it as well.

“Players-wise it’s an incredible week, it’s really exciting, but we’ve got to manage that. This is an Open Championship. You’ve got to, yes, enjoy it, but try and not make it any more special than it is.”

Phil Mickelson became the oldest winner of a major last year when, at the age of 50, he claimed the US Open title.

Yet it is not only that that gives Harrington encouragement, but the variable nature of links of golf and memories of Tom Watson, then 59, coming within a missed putt of victory in the 2009 Open at Turnberry.

“Tom Watson proved that it’s certainly possible,” Harrington said. “I’m sure there’s been others. Phil has done it.

“Obviously when it comes to a links golf course, it’s even more of a chance, St Andrews too.

“But they’re going to protect that golf course. It will be a very trying week mentally – very, very trying.”

Harrington, last year’s beaten European Ryder Cup captain, exacted some revenge on his opposite number Steve Stricker when he held off the American by one stroke for his recent seniors success at Saucon Valley.

As energising as that was, however, he recognises the challenge at St Andrews will be completely different.

“Any player going there is going to have to have a serious amount of patience and discipline and a great mental strategy, and a great physical strategy,” said Harrington, who also has a US PGA Championship success to his name.

“Those pin positions are going to be difficult because nobody wants to see the home of golf with particularly low scores.

“There are literally acres of greens. They’re going to pick some pin positions that look like, wow, I didn’t even realise there was a green over there! They’re going to mix and match them.

“They’re going to really put it up to us and use the imagination of the golf course.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media