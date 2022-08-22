Padraig Harrington picks up second victory on PGA Tour Champions

Padraig Harrington earned his second victory on the PGA Tour Champions by winning the DICK's Sporting Goods Open in New York on Sunday. PIC: Sportsfile
Irish golfer Padraig Harrington earned his second victory on the PGA Tour Champions by winning the DICK's Sporting Goods Open in New York on Sunday.
The three-time major champion carded an impressive five-under final round of 67 to win the tournament by three shots (-16).
Harrington, 50, claimed his first senior major title in June when he won the US Senior Open before he finished second behind Darren Clarke in the Senior Open Championship in July.
