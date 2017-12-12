Taste Leitrim Winter Feast in Drumshanbo

The Food Hub, Drumshanbo, will host the Taste Leitrim Winter Feast on Sunday, December 17 from 12 noon - 4pm.

This event follows on from the hugely successful Taste Leitrim Harvest Feast, which was held in the Organic Centre, Rossinver, in conjunction with the Apple Day. Leitrim County Council successfully secured funding through the Rural Economic Development Zones (REDZ) Programme 2016 for a Taste Leitrim Food Tourism and Enterprise Zone project, to act as a stimulus of food tourism and food enterprise progression in the county.

This will be a fun event for all the family. A festive food market will be held in the marquee, where local food producers will be displaying and selling their produce. A number of presentations will take place in the Food Hub over the afternoon including; Bee-keeping and Honey Production (Mary McNutt & Mary Hyland), Benefits of Kefir (Blakes Always Organic) and Oonagh Monahan author of Money for Jam. A cookery demonstration will take place in the Community Kitchen at 2pm, by local chef David Jordan (Cox's Steakhouse, Dromod).

For all you gin lovers out there, Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, will host a masterclass at 3pm.

Younger visitors will be well catered for with fun free events. A children's Art Buffet will be held from 12-2pm where your children can pop in and create their unique Christmas decorations. At 3pm they will have a chance to decorate their own Gingerbread Men and Ladies!

Joe Lowe, Head of Enterprise commented that Leitrim County Council and the Local Enterprise Office are delighted to be in a position to support the Harvest Feast Event through the REDZ Programme 2016 and hope to continue to support the event into 2018

Full details of the Taste Leitrim Winter Feast are available on www.facebook.com/tasteleitrim