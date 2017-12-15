€21,800 allocated to expansion of pony riding programme

Funding to the tune of €21,800 has been allocated for the expansion of the pony riding programme in Carrick-on-Shannon it was announced this afternoon.

Minister for Community Development, Natural Resources and Digital Development, Seán Kyne TD has approved funding of almost €1.5 million from the Dormant Accounts Fund for a range of projects and programmes under the National Physical Activity Plan.

Minster Kyne approved an application from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport to the Dormant Accounts Fund for which Minister Kyne is responsible as Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development.

A total allocation of €1,484,315 will fund a wide range of projects and programme which will benefit communities in 18 counties while several projects will have a national impact.

Welcoming the Minister Kyne remarked that, "This funding of almost €1.5 million will fund projects that are at the heart of the objectives of the Dormant Accounts Fund to support disadvantaged communities and to promote projects which encourage personal, social and educational development.

"In addition, the projects form part of the National Physical Activity Plan which is helping to promote physical activity and harness the health – physical and mental – benefits of activity and exercise for citizens."

The funding allocated to the expansion of the pony riding programme will comes from the total of over €460,000 for local sports partnerships

Minister Kyne added, "Of the funding, over €460,000 will provide new opportunities for young people to experience outdoor adventure sports including canoeing and kayaking, rowing, archery, orienteering, climbing and more. The investment will fund projects in eleven counties including Carlow, Donegal, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Meath, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.

“A further €235,180 will provide Community Sports Hubs in four locations in Dublin, Kildare, Cork and Cavan. The hubs aim to bring local people together and provide a home for local clubs and sports organisations.

“Nationally, Sport Ireland will receive €150,000 for a two-phase research programme which will help to identify the most successful ways of increasing participation in sports and the uptake of physical activity, particularly in disadvantaged communities. This research is in keeping with Action 50 of the National Physical Activity Plan to ‘establish a systematic, regular and long-term national surveillance system to monitor physical activity levels in each of the target groups’.

“The Dormant Accounts Fund will also provide €150,000 for Sport Ireland and Special Olympics to maximise opportunities for sport and physical activity for people with disabilities. A further €25,000 will be provided to Sport Ireland for Empowering Women in Sport programmes and projects.”