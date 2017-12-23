Young man dies in road crash
Single car collision occurred in the townland of Lissagernal outside Newtownforbes
Young man dies in Longford road crash
Gardaí at Longford are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision.
At approximately 12.50am this morning, Saturday December 23rd 2017 a single car collision occurred in the townland of Lissagernal outside Newtownforbes Co Longford. The driver of the car, a 22-year-old man (only occupant), was pronounced dead at the scene.
Garda forensic collision investigators officers are at the crash site and the road is currently closed to traffic. Local diversions are currently in place.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043-3350570 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Longford Garda Update: Following a fatal collision at Lissagernal, Newtownforbes Longford this morning the road is currently closed, local diversions are in place.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 23, 2017
