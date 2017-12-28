WEATHER WARNING: Status Yellow snow and ice warning for counties Leitrim, Donegal, Longford and Cavan

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Snow and Ice Warning for a number of counties including Leitrim, Cavan, Donegal and Longford.

The warning will remain in place from 4pm this afternoon, Thursday, December 28, through to 9am on tomorrow, Friday, December 29.

Similar warnings have also been issued for counties Monaghan, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cork, Limerick and Tipperary.

Snow accumulations of less than 2cm are expected but more is expected at higher elevations. Any snowfall should changes to sleet/rain by Friday morning.

However, with freezing temperatures also expected this evening, icy road conditions are likely tomorrow morning. A Status Yellow Frost/Ice warning has also been issued for much of Leinster as well as counties Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan. This warning will remain in place from 3pm this afternoon to tomorrow morning.