Thursday's local death notices

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Seamus Murphy, Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim



The death has occurred of Seamus Murphy of Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim on Monday, 1st January, 2018. Sadly missed by his sisters Kathleen Lenehan and Mary Murphy, Cootehall, Boyle, Co Roscommon, his nephews Damian, Colm and Raymond Lenehan and his relatives and friends. May Seamus Rest In Peace. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Thursday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm with removal to the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary (Mae) O'Keefe (née Forde) Derrinawillan, Ballinaglera / Dowra, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary (Mae) O'Keefe in Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton on January 1. Devoted wife of Edward O'Keefe, mother of Pauline (Ballinaglera & London), Peter (Glasgow) & Tom (Dublin), grandmother to Patrick, Michelle, Catherine, Caroline, Damian, Sean, Ruairi, Edward, Peter, Siobhain, Grainne & Anthony, great-grandmother to Connor, Alex, Isabella, Toby & Sean. Remains will repose at the residence of her daughter Pauline & son in law Michael Woods (Kilgarriff, Ballinaglera) from 4pm to 9pm on Thursday and again on Friday from 2pm till 5pm. House private at all other times, please.

Annie Mulvihill, Killapogue, Croghan, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar and also the wonderful care of the Doctors. Nurses and staff of Fearna Nursing Home, Castlerea. Deeply regretted by her good friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass today, Thursday, January 4, at 12 noon in St Michael's Church Croghan with burial immediately afterwards to Killapogue Cemetery.

Gerry Nolan, Emlagh, Elphin, Co. Roscommon

Suddenly, at home. Only son of the late John and Molly. Gerry will be sadly missed and very fondly remembered by his sorrowing cousins, neighbours (especially Conal, Niall, Alan and Ann Tiernan) and his wide circle of friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Thursday, January 4 from 5pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Friday, January 5th at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Eamonn Tubman, Fenaghbeg, Fenagh / Gorvagh, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Eamonn Tubman, Fenaghbeg, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Shivdilla, Gorvagh, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 31st December, 2017 suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Nora, sons Bill, Eamonn Jnr. and Raymond, daughter Noreen (Dubai), daughter-in-law; Mary, granddaughter; Olivia, sister Mary (Derby, England), brothers Liam (Costa Rica), Mehaul (London), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass today, Thursday, at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Foxfield, followed by interment to Fenagh New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Diabetes Ireland care of Early's Funeral Directors, Mohill.

May they all Rest in Peace.