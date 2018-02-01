Illegal dumping in south Leitrim this morning

People in the Cloone/Aughavas/Ballinamore area are being asked to keep an eye out for a blue Ford Transit seen entering forestry near Greagh Cross, Aughavas earlier this morning.

The van entered the forestry via an access road and backed up to the edge of the wooded area. A local resident came across the van and when they approached the vehicle, a male who had walked to the back doors of the van, got back into the driver's side and drove off. The van turned in the direction of Greagh Cross. From here it could have made off in the Cloone, Fenagh or Ballinamore direction.

The van is similar to the model and colour vehicle (pictured below).

Two bags of rubbish were also found dumped nearby in the forestry. One of the bags had been ripped open and may have been dumped a few days previously.

All incidents of illegal dumping should be immediately reported to Leitrim County Council's environment section on (071) 9620005. Please remember to include details such as the location of the dumping and any suspicious vehicles which may be connected with the dumping.