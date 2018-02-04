Woman warned her children will be taken from her if she continues to steal

A woman who pleaded guilty to seven counts of theft from shops was warned by the judge that if she continues to steal, she will go to prison and the State will take her children from her while she’s in custody.

Appearing at last Friday’s sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on a plea of guilty to all charges was Helen Doyle, 39 Barrack Hill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan.

She pleaded guilty to stealing property value €10.70 from Centra, Erne Hill, Belturbet on October 15, 2017;

stealing assorted meat, grocery and clothing products value €457.80 property of Lidl, Ballybofey on November 6, 2016;

failing to appear at Donegal District Court on September 11, 2017;

stealing property value €6.60 from Mace, Kilconny, Belturbet on October 31, 2017;

stealing two x 2 litre bottles of vodka value €56 from SuperValu, Glebe, Donegal Town on May 22, 2016;

stealing groceries value €36.32 property of Tesco, Carrick-on-Shannon on January 1, 2018;

stealing €50 cash from Macs Amusements, Bundoran on January 21, 2018;

and stealing €50 cash from Macs Amusements, Bundoran on January 22, 2018.

Inspector Denis Harrington outlined her previous convictions which include a Section 4 theft for which she received 240 hours community service at Cavan District Court in July 2016.

She was also sentenced to 11 months in prison, suspended, at Navan District Court in December 2013 for a Section 4 theft.

The court heard Ms Doyle is the mother of two young children, aged six and three. She said she was really stuck and had no money or food. She said she had bought a caravan and was paying off €200 a month and had no money.

Ms Doyle said she will stop, there was no excuse for it and she was going to move back in with her mother.

Judge Kevin Kilrane asked her if another person was asking her to steal. She replied yes.

He remarked that she had stolen magazines and asked her if that other person could read and write. She replied yes and the Judge remarked that she had previously told him he could not.

Judge Kilrane convicted and sentenced her to one month in prison on all eight charges but suspended them on the conditions that she is not convicted of any indictable offence for the next two years and that she stay out of Carrick-on-Shannon for the next two years, except to pass through.

“If you come before the court in breach of those conditions you will serve all those consecutive sentences. You have two young children and the State will take them away from you while you are in custody,” he warned her.

“I don’t have much faith you will abide with those conditions,” he added.

“I will Judge,” she replied.

Gerry McGovern, solicitor, appeared.