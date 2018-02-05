Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, February 5, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Maura Foy (née Mulligan), Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim



Maura Foy (nee Mulligan), Treanmore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, peacefully in the loving care of her family and staff at Lough Errill Private Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Jim, grandson Niall, brother John and sister Eileen. Sadly missed by her sons Michael, Seamus, Mel, Brendan, Desmond and Gerard, daughters Margaret (Geoghegan), Noleen (Mulvey), Veronica (Dorr), Deirdre (Crowe) and Martina (Reid), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-law Rose, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence from 12 noon to 4pm Monday. House strictly private thereafter until removal to St. Patrick's Church, Mohill, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards at adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

James (Jim) Conlon, Aughamelta / Market Street, Dromahair

Conlon James (Jim) Aughamelta, Dromahair and late of Market Street, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Dearly loved Dad of Mary and devoted Grandad to Stephen. Sadly missed by his brothers Bernie and Packie, nephews, niece, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at the home of his daughter Mary Gordon, Mullinaskeagh, Dromahair on Monday from 3pm-9pm. House private thereafter. Removal on Tuesday to St Patrick's Church, Dromahair for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards it Creevelea Abbey. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Cardiac Unit, Sligo University Hospital.

John Stewart, 45 Ashbrook Park, Navan Road, Ashtown, Dublin / Belturbet, Cavan



The death has occurred of John Stewart, 45 Ashbrook Park, Ashtown, Navan Rd., Dublin and formerly The Lawn, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. February 4th 2018 peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, brothers Gary, Niall and sister Ursula. Nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. His remains will be reposing at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin today Monday 5th February from 2pm until 3.30pm and in Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Erne Hill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet, with burial afterwards in Drumalee Cemetery.

Eamon Moran, Lisgarve, Elphin, Roscommon



Seattle, USA and late of Lisgarve, Elphin, Co. Roscommon. 29th January, 2018, suddenly, in Seattle. Son of the late Peter. Very sadly missed by his loving mother Teresa, sisters Mary (Cummins) and Rita (Wynne), brothers Pat, Tom, Peter and Mike, Aunts Rita and Mary, sister-in-law Geraldine, brothers-in-law David and Tommy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Thursday 8th February from 430pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to The Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ned O'Shea, Carraig Duin and formerly Croke, Street, Thurles, Tipperary / Cavan / Leitrim

In his 90th year. Predeceased by his wife Tina (née Fox), brothers Pat (USA) and Sean. In the loving care of the Matron and Staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Deeply regretted by his daughters Maureen and Kathleen, brother Gus, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday, February 5, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, February 6, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. House Strictly Private

Austin Byrne, Killiney, Dublin / Aughacashel, Leitrim

Austin Byrne, Killiney, Co. Dublin, late of Aghacashel, Leitrim, Inchicore, Canada and USA on February 2, 2018 (peacefully) in St. Vincent’s Hospital, Austin, predeceased by his sisters Olive and Nuala. Sadly missed by his nephew Karl and his wife Carolyn, niece Sandra and her partner Dick, his grandnephews Christopher, Daniel and Robert, extended family and many friends both at home and abroad. Reposing on Monday in Quinn’s of Glasthule from 12 noon with removal to Mount Jerome Crematorium arriving for a Funeral Service at 2pm.

Sr. Terence Lawrence, Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Sligo

Sr. Terence Lawrence, Marist Convent, Carrick-on- Shannon, Co.Leitrim and Loughill, Cloonacool, Co. Sligo on Friday, February 2 (peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her nieces Celia, Mary and Julia, nephew Michael, her Marist Community, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal on Monday morning to St. Mary's Parish Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving for Mass of the Ressurection at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Convent Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Marist Convent private on Monday morning please.