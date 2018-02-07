70 people sign objection to proposed development of massive battery park

70 people have signed an objection to a proposed development for a battery energy storage facility comprising of rechargeable battery units contained within 31, 40ft containers on a three hectare site at Flagford, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Fears have been expressed about the development for a number of reasons with local residents urging the local community to inform themselves regarding the development that they believe poses several significant risks.

Locals have pointed to the serious fire risk associated with lithium-ion batteries and have referenced a similar plant on a smaller scale in Brussels where a battery unit caught fire last year causing the release of toxic gases. Locals claim this resulted in people, within a 50 mile radius, being advised to stay indoors as a result of the toxic smell that was being emitted.

The planning application`, submitted by Dublin based firm Kinbrace Limited, also includes a 110kv substation, security fencing, security cameras, lightning mast, new site roads and new vehicular access. The facility would connect into the adjoining Flagford ESB substation via underground cable.

At a meeting held in the Patrician Hall, Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon last night, Tuesday, 70 people in attendance signed an objection which will be lodged with Roscommon County Council this Friday.

According to the organising committee a constructive discussion took place about the proposed development with many also stating they will be sending in individual objections.

All objections must be submitted before Tuesday, February 13.

In order to facilitate those who are objecting on an individual basis the committee will be in the Partician Hall again tomorrow night, Thursday, between 8.30 and 9pm to gather all objections, which will be submitted to Roscommon County Council, with the overall objection, on Friday.

They are urging anyone with concerns to submit their objections before next Tuesday.

It is expected that a decision will be made by the council in early March.

