Prosecution refers to accused as a "deliberate killer"

A Latvian father took the law into his own hands when he stabbed a Polish man to death, a prosecution barrister told his trial this morning.

Patrick McGrath SC delivered his closing speech in the trial of Rihards Lavickis (25) of Annaly Court, Longford who has pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of Akadiusz 'Arek' Czajkowski (31) at Rue Noyal Chatillon, Townspark in Longford on November 1, 2016.

His plea was not accepted by the State and he is on trial at the Central Criminal Court.

The accused admits stabbing Mr Czajkowski and told the trial that he had "a kind of a blackout" at the time after he said the deceased attacked him with a knuckle duster and then smashed the windows of his home.

Mr McGrath said the accused man is claiming provocation, which would reduce his conviction from murder to manslaughter, but the prosecution says it has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he was not provoked and that he is a "deliberate killer".

Defence counsel John Shortt SC said his client did not plan the attack and is not a "cold blooded killer" but a man who was provoked by the actions of the deceased.

Justice Una Ni Raifeartaigh will begin her charge to the jury of six men and six women this afternoon.