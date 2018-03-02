No Bus Eireann services will operate across the country for remainder of today

No Bus Éireann services will operate for the remainder of Friday, March 2 due to ongoing severe weather conditions and extremely challenging road conditions.

This includes all city and town services, the Expressway intercity network, and Eurolines services to the UK.

We anticipate that we may be able to resume a level of services in some parts of the country tomorrow morning, dependent on the local road conditions.

It is our aim to operate some services on the Expressway inter-city network, and possibly a level of regional city and town services, in less affected areas.

However, there will not be any kind of full service schedule tomorrow due to difficult and dangerous road conditions in many parts of the country.

We apologise for the inconvenience but saftey of staff and customers is paramount.

We will be providing updates from early morning tomorrow to local media and on www.buseireann.ie or @buseireann or @expresswayIRE on Twitter.