Update: Irish Rail announce details for Sligo-Dublin and nationwide train services for Saturday

Irish Rail have confirmed that trains will be running tomorrow, Saturday although there will be disruptions to services nationwide.

It had earlier been announced that Sligo services would commence with the 9am Sligo-Connolly service and the first service to Sligo would be the 11.05am service from Connolly station, Dublin. However, as a result of worsening weather conditions in many parts of the country there will now be no train services before 12pm.

In a statement Irish Rail said, "Line clearance works are being impeded and the safety of our employees and contractors overnight is paramount. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.

"Service details will be confirmed as early as possible in the morning, and no later than 10.00hrs."

MAJOR SERVICE ALERT: Due to worsening weather & to ensure the safety of employees & contractors clearing lines, train services will not resume until 12.00hrs approx. tomorrow Saturday. Pls RT



We will confirm service details as early as possible tomorrow.https://t.co/j2V9nUJMK6 — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 2, 2018

Stations on the east coast have been severely impact by the havoc caused by Storm Emma.

Sallins stations today, Our teams will be out overnight tonight clearing lines and platforms so that services can operate with thanks to @ShaneKinane for the image #BeastFromTheEast pic.twitter.com/PU5SCz8ecC March 2, 2018

The #OrangeArmy out at Cherryville near Kildare, one of our major junctions, clearing points as we work around the network to get services back operating tomorrow morning. More info on tomorrow’s services to be confirmed ASAP https://t.co/j2V9nUJMK6 pic.twitter.com/F3All4P7oy — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 2, 2018

Customers With Tickets Purchased Online

While we are working to ensure that all rail services continue to operate while it is safe to do so, we understand customers may wish to change travel plans due to the forecast weather over the coming days.

Therefore, for customers who have booked travel from Wednesday, February 28 - to Saturday, March 3 inclusive:

Surcharges will not apply if you transfer to a different train for your date of travel - this includes Low Fare, Semi-Flex and Fully Flex tickets

you can cancel your booking prior to planned travel without charge or penalty - this includes Low Fare, Semi-Flex and Fully Flex tickets.

In order to get a refund, please refer to the section below for the ticket(s) you have purchased for the trip you wish to cancel:

Low or Semi-Flex Tickets

Please complete the refund form in advance of your planned journey if you wish to cancel, and include your booking reference.

Fully Flex or First Class Tickets

Customers can cancel and obtain a refund by clicking on the link within their booking confirmation email or through the My Bookings section. If you have already printed your ticket and wish to cancel, please complete the refund form as you will not be able to cancel it online. Please keep your printed ticket.

Customers who booked online for Friday 2nd March will be refunded automatically for single and return journies if you haven't printed your tickets. If your ticket is printed then please email refunds@irishrail.ie and we will process your refund for you.

We will update any service alterations on this page and @irishrail on Twitter.