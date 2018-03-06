Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo join forces to launch Daffodil Day 2018

Daffodil Day volunteers from Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo are joining forces to launch Daffodil Day in the Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Wednesday, March 7 at 7pm.

Daffodil Day, proudly supported by Boots, takes place on March 23, and funds the Irish Cancer Society’s vital services for cancer patients and their families nationwide.

The local Daffodil Day volunteers are appealing to the public to volunteer to sell daffodils on March 23 and to donate to support people affected by cancer.

Speakers include: