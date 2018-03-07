Exciting competition to design St Patrick’s Day masthead for leitrimobserver.ie

The Leitrim Observer has launched a very special art competition to mark St Patrick’s Day. Young artists are being invited to design a new masthead for leitrimobserver.ie on the theme “Celebrating St Patrick”.

The winning design will be displayed throughout St Patrick’s weekend on leitrimobserver.ie where it will be seen by tens of thousands of readers. The masthead will be one of the key features of the St Patrick’s Day coverage on leitrimobserver.ie which will also include our usual fantastic coverage of local parades and events.

“We are looking for a colourful, exciting design to celebrate St Patrick and all the festivities surrounding our national holiday,” Leitrim Observer editor Claire McGovern said.

This is an ideal opportunity for a local young artist to showcase their talents by redesigning the masthead of one of the most iconic brands in the country to mark this very special day in the Irish calendar.

The winning design must include the words “Leitrim Observer” and the entire entry should be in a rectangular shape.The competition is open to all local artists aged 18 and under and entries must be submitted by Tuesday, March 13 at 5pm.

Entries should be posted to Claire McGovern, Editor, Leitrim Observer, 3 Hartley Business Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim or emailed to editor@leitrimobserver.ie