Water restrictions in place in Leitrim again tonight

Irish Water working in partnership with Leitrim County Council is advising customers supplied by the South Leitrim Water Supply that there will be restrictions on their water supply tonight from 11pm to 7am.

Reservoirs recovered well over night and the numbers of people without water today have dropped significantly. However, there are customers in high areas that may still be without water while the system recharges.

An alternative water supply has been made available at Keshcarrigan Quarry for customers affected in the Drumbranned and Glenboy area.

Leitrim County Council is working to identify customers affected on higher ground and will prioritise them for alternative supplies.

Irish Water makes every effort to ensure that the alternative drinking water supply provided, including the tanker/bowser, and dispensing tap, are adequately disinfected. However, as it is not practical to provide sterilised containers for the public to transport drinking water from the tanker to their homes and we cannot guarantee that any containers used by the public do not negatively impact or contaminate the drinking water. Therefore people are advised to boil this water before use.

Irish Water is appealing to those customers who do have a supply to conserve water in every way possible.

