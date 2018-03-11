Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, March 11, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Duignan (née McGoldrick) Castleknock, Dublin / Corlough, Cavan



Duignan (nee McGoldrick) (Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Corlough, Co. Cavan) March 9th, 2018 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park. Mary, beloved wife of the late John, dear mother of Des and Sean and devoted grandmother of Sarah, Isabelle, Ava, Mae and Holly and sister of Peter, Tommy and the late John Francis and Bridie. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Andrea and Catherine, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from Cunningham's Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown to the Church of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock on Tuesday evening, arriving at 6.00 o’c Funeral on Wednesday after 11.00 o’c Mass to Clonsilla Churchyard.

Pauric Clancy, Glenade, Co. Leitrim

Pauric Clancy, late of Drumaculla, Glenade, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital on Thursday, 8th March, 2018. Removal to St Aidan's Church, Kinlough on Sunday morning to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Conwell Cemetery, Glenade. House private please.

John Cull, Whitehall, Dublin / Leitrim

Cull, John, late of Whitehall and Leitrim, 9th March 2018, peacefully at the Mater Hospital, beloved husband of Gertrude. Sadly missed by his loving wife, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Stafford's Funeral Home, Maypark, Malahide Road on Monday, March 12th, from 5o'c to 7o'c. Removal on Tuesday to Our Lady of Victories Church, Ballymun Road, arriving for 10o'c Mass. Funeral immediately after Mass to Fingal Cemetery.

Ian Burke - Philadelphia, USA / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

Ian Burke, Philadelphia, USA, formerly of Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon and Ballinafad, Co. Sligo on Wednesday, 21st February, 2018, after an illness bravely borne, in the presence of his loving family. Survived by his beloved wife of 24 years Katherine, his children Jane, Ian Junior and Ave. Beloved son of Eddie and the late Madge, sisters Carol Ann, Laureen and brother Alan. R.I.P.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, 11th March at St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, at 3pm and burial afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery, Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Maureen Lee - Elphin, Co. Roscommon

Maureen Lee (née Meehan), Cloonshanagh, Drummullin, Elphin, Co. Roscommon on Thursday, 8th March, 2018, peacefully in the loving care of her family and all the staff of The Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon, in her 91st year. Predeceased by her husband Ned and her daughters Finola and Christina and son Kevin. Much loved mother of Collette, Eileen, Phil, John, David and Raymond. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Eileen, Kathleen and Nonie, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to Kiltrustan Church on Monday, March 12th, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery. House private on Sunday, March 11th, please.

Pat Dolan - Dungarvan, Co. Waterford / Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Pat Dolan, late of Bridget’s Well, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford and formerly Dolan’s Bar, Irishtown, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh on Tuesday, 6th March, 2018. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Josephine, son James, sisters Annie (McGovern), Cathy (O’Connor) and Josephine (Clarke), brother Hughie, grandchildren Michelle, David, Jane, Philip and Éabha, son-in-law Frank, daughter-in-law Áine, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon at St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Margaret Flanagan, Wallington, Surrey, England, Four-Mile-House, Roscommon / Leitrim

Formerly of Leitrim. (Peacefully), in England. Beloved daughter of the late Gerry. She will be very sadly missed by her husband Dave, mother Philomena, brothers P.J. and Alan, sister Norma, sisters-in-law Anne and Pauline, brother-in-law Ralf, nephews, nieces, family and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul on Monday morning (March 12th) in St Brigid’s Church, Four-Mile-House at 11.30 o’c. Burial of ashes afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery.

Mary Taylor (née Simpson), Bearleagh, Elphin, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Mary Taylor (nee Simpson) Connecticut, USA and late of Bearleagh, Elphin, Co. Roscommon. Sister of Theresa Moran, Elphin and sister of the late Bridie McGrath, Killaraght, Boyle. Funeral took place in USA. Memorial Mass for the repose of her soul will take place on Sunday, 11th of March in St. Attracta's Church, Killaraght, at 9.30am.

May they all Rest in Peace.



