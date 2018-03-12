Warning issued about illegal burning of land

Michael Creed, Minister for Agriculture, Food & the Marine, has issued a strong warning to farmers and their advisors of the following in relation to agricultural and eligible forestry land which is burnt illegally during the closed season – i.e. 1st March to 31st August:

If you burn land after the 1st March:

· You risk prosecution

· Such land is not eligible for payment under the Basic Payment Scheme and other area-based schemes;

· Inclusion of illegally burnt land in the 2018 Basic Payment Scheme application may result in reduced payment and penalties under this scheme and the other area-based schemes, e.g. Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme;

· Illegal burning can also render the land of your neighbours ineligible for payment;

· Where it is identified that lands were burnt during the closed season this may result in such land being inspected by Department officials.

The Minister concluded, “Both farmers and the wider public, whether it be at work or in enjoying the countryside, should at this time of year be mindful of the damage caused by burning and should take appropriate care”

The burning of vegetation is controlled by the Wildlife Acts. It is an offence under Section 40 of the Wildlife Act, 1976 (amended by Section 46 of the Wildlife Act, 2000) to burn, from 1st March to 31st August in any year, any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated.

Individuals who are found to burn vegetation within that prohibited period are liable to prosecution by An Garda Siochana or by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).