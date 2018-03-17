Road closures today to facilitate St Patrick's parades in Manorhamilton and Carrick-on-Shannon

Motorists are advised that a number of road closures are planned to facilitate St Patrick's Day parades this afternoon in Manorhamilton and Carrick-on-Shannon.

Manorhamilton

The St Patrick’s Parade in Manorhamilton, will take place today, March 17 from 5pm. The parade will start on the N16 Blacklion Rd, before travelling along Main St and turn at the Castle Pub, before heading back to Blacklion Rd via Park Rd. Rolling road closures will operate during the parade. Bear in mind, the N16 Blacklion Rd will be closed at Manorhamilton from approx. 5pm until 6pm to facilitate the parade.



Carrick-on-Shannon

The St Patrick’s Parade in Carrick on Shannon will take place today, March 17, from 12:45pm. The parade will travel down Main St before moving into Bridge St and on to the Dublin Rd. The parade will then travel along the River Shannon and motorists can expect delays on the N4 Dublin/Sligo Rd as a result. Rolling road closures will be in place along the parade route and Gardai will be directing traffic at these locations. There will be a number of classic cars and other slow moving vehicles participating in the event and this may bring delays to the area before and after the parade.