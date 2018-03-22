Deadline for Sligo Fleadh entries is this Friday

The County Sligo Fleadh takes place in the Mercy College Sligo on Saturday, June 2 and Sunday, June 3 but the closing date for entries is strictly this Friday, March 23.



County Sligo Fleadh entry forms are available from C.C.E. branches, music teachers or on the web pages – www.sligocountyfleadh.ie and www.fredfinn.ie. Meantime competitors who are not from County Sligo can compete in certain categories at the Sligo Fleadh in June.



On this matter Sligo Comhaltas Co. Board Secretary, Teresa McCormack says “competitors from outside the County (including Leitrim) can take part at the Sligo Fleadh only in group competitions i.e. grúpaí cheoil, céilí bands and dancing groups.



“For solo competitions i.e. whistle, fiddle, accordion, etc., competitors must take part in their own county.”