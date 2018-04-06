Aurivo presents €40,000 to Acquired Brain Injury Ireland

Aurivo, the globally-focussed Agribusiness which is headquartered in the North West of Ireland, has presented a cheque for €40,000 to Acquired Brain Injury Ireland (ABII), as part of the co-op’s Charity of the year Programme (COTY).

Employees from across Aurivo’s diverse businesses organised a wide variety of fundraising events over the course of 2017 to support ABII as its charity partner. These included 5km runs, race nights, mountain climbs, coffee mornings, bucket collections and golf classics, with all funds raised going to support ABII. Acquired Brain Injury Ireland is the leading provider of community based neuro-rehabilitation services for people who have acquired a brain injury in Ireland.

Speaking about the partnership with Aurivo, Acquired Brain Injury Ireland CEO, Barbara O’Connell, said: “Every day in Ireland, 35 lives are changed suddenly by acquired brain injuries. It can happen to anyone, anywhere at any time and when it happens, it can be overwhelming for individuals and their families. Our rehabilitation services offer a vital lifeline to those affected to help them rebuild their lives as independently as possible.”

“At ABII, we believe everyone deserves to live a meaningful life and thanks to the generous support of Aurivo through the charity of the year partnership, we can continue to ensure brain injury survivors in the northwest live a full life every day, benefiting from tailored rehabilitation and bringing them another step closer to their goals”, she added.

Pat Duffy, Aurivo chairman commented: “Aurivo’s Charity of the Year programme is an important part of our Corporate Social Responsibility and Origin Green sustainability strategy. We are very proud of our team in Aurivo and our members, who have worked with our customers and the local community to raise vital funds for our charity partners.It’s testament to their hard work and dedication that such significant sums of money are raised annually.”

“Since the Charity of the Year initiative commenced, Aurivo has presented in excess of €350,000 to good causes, and in recognition Aurivo was recently honoured to be awarded best CSR programme at the Sligo Business Awards. We look forward to developing our programme and working with the local branches of Down Syndrome Ireland throughout 2018”, he added.

Other good causes which have benefited from Aurivo’s COTY initiative are Pieta House, ISPCC Childline, local Hospices; Special Olympics; Crumlin Children’s Hospital; Cancer Care West; Autism Ireland and Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

During 2018 Aurivo employees will be fundraising for Down Syndrome Ireland’s local branches across the North West region. The voluntary non-profit branches are run by family members of children with Down Syndrome.

The branches are dedicated to being the primary source of information and support locally to people with Down Syndrome and their families. They assist their families in working towards an improved quality of life for members, along with fostering respect for and acceptance of people with Down Syndrome as valued members of their local communities.

Funds raised by Aurivo will be used to support physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language and educational programmes for children and adults with Down syndrome.