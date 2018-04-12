Huge opportunity for County Leitrim food and drink producers

Aldi has announced it is seeking applications from County Leitrim’s small to medium Irish food and drink producers to enter their products to win a place on its new ‘Grow with Aldi’ supplier development programme.

Aldi is investing €500,000 in the new programme to give up-and-coming Irish food and drink companies the chance to supply all 130 Aldi stores during a special Irish Food Market promotion in August 2018, and potentially secure a permanent place on its shelves with a long-term contract.

Aldi will select up to 50 of Ireland’s and County Leitrim’s best new artisan products to take part in the promotion, with each supplier providing a guaranteed volume of their product. Up to five of the products will be given the opportunity to become core line Aldi listed products, winning a contract to be sold in Aldi’s Irish stores year-round.

Developed in partnership with Bord Bia, ‘Grow with Aldi’ has been designed to help small to medium Irish food and drink businesses secure a retail listing. Participants will receive tailored mentoring and bespoke workshops with Aldi buyers and Bord Bia technical experts, teaching them the skills to help grow and develop their product and business.

Speaking at the launch, Giles Hurley, Group Managing Director Aldi Ireland, said: “We know there are fantastic products from emerging businesses in County Leitrim and we want to make it easier for them to get our shelves.”

“We have always led the way with Irish sourcing and supporting Irish food and drink companies, having developed long-term partnerships with over 175 Irish suppliers throughout the country. Last year we increased our support for small Irish suppliers by significantly reducing their payment terms.”

“Our Grow with Aldi supplier development programme is the next step in our commitment to buying Irish. For a lot of small food and drink businesses, trying to secure a listing with a major retailer puts huge pressure on their team.”

Food and drink companies in Ireland with ambitions to take their product from concept to shelf and see it stocked in Aldi’s 130 Irish stores can apply for the Grow with Aldi supplier development programme by contacting grow@aldi.ie

Further details are available at www.aldi.ie/grow