Water disruption expected in south Leitrim as a result of essential maintenance works

Due to essential maintenance on the Corraleehan Group Water Scheme in South Leitrim, there will be a disruption to the water supply from 10.30am until 5.30pm tomorrow, Thursday, April 19 affecting all of the group water scheme.

Leitrim County Council, on behalf of Irish Water thanked householders for their co-operation and regret any inconvenience caused.

Any enquiries in this regard please contact the Irish Water Contact No. – 1890 278 278.