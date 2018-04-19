Dromahair players star for Summerhill College in Connacht Final

Three players from St Patrick's GAA Club, Dromahair were part of the Summerhill College team that defeated St Jarlath's College, Tuam in the Connacht Juvenile A League Final.

James Clinton, Jamie Cawley and Eoin Ryan were all part of the Summerhill College panel that recorded an impressive victory in this afternoon's final as they recorded a double score victory over St Jarlath's College, Tuam, 2-16 to 1-8 in the Connacht Centre of Excellence in Bekan.

Connacht Juvenile GAA Champions 2018! Well done to all involved! pic.twitter.com/y1898RKGyC — Summerhill College (@cicsummerhill) April 19, 2018

Read Also:

UPDATED: Watch Leitrim's Déarbhla Rooney live at European Championships