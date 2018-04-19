Connacht Juvenile A final
Dromahair players star for Summerhill College in Connacht Final
Summerhill College Sligo 2-16, St Jarlath's College, Tuam 1-8
Three players from St Patrick's GAA Club, Dromahair were part of the Summerhill College team that defeated St Jarlath's College, Tuam in the Connacht Juvenile A League Final.
James Clinton, Jamie Cawley and Eoin Ryan were all part of the Summerhill College panel that recorded an impressive victory in this afternoon's final as they recorded a double score victory over St Jarlath's College, Tuam, 2-16 to 1-8 in the Connacht Centre of Excellence in Bekan.
Connacht Juvenile GAA Champions 2018! Well done to all involved! pic.twitter.com/y1898RKGyC— Summerhill College (@cicsummerhill) April 19, 2018
