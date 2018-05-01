Man released without charge as woman remains missing in Sligo

A male who was detained in connection with the disappearance of Natalia Karaczyn in Sligo was released without charge early this morning.

Gardaí in Sligo arrested a 32-year-old man yesterday in connection with the disappearance of Natalia Karaczyn



He was detained at Ballymote Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4- Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances in relation to the disappearance of 30 year old Natalia who is missing from her home in Crozon Park, Sligo since early Sunday morning 29th April, 2018.

Natalia is described as being 5'8" in height, slim build with green eyes and medium length straight blond hair. When last seen she was wearing a black lace body suit, black leather trousers, black jacket and black sandals with open toe.

Gardaí in Sligo are concerned for Natalia's safety and any persons who can assist with the investigation is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 - 9157000, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

