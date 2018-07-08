Connacht Fleadh events in Ballinamore Sunday, July 8
Musicians pictured at the very successful Leitrim Fleadh
Today, Sunday, July 8 is the last day of the Connacht Fleadh 2018 in Ballinamore.
Competitions begin at 10am today. The Culture Fair will continue today at The Courthouse.
5-7pm : Hello Delia Murphy talk and song by Carmel Cullen in Church of Ireland
7-9pm: Singers Circle led by Fionnuala Maxwell in McGirls Bar
7pm: Top Shelf in Priors Bar
8pm-11pm Pop Up Gaeltacht in No Fhionns
8pm-9.30pm: TG4 Live Show
Session Trail
3pm: Smyths Siopa Ól and The Saloon, Drumcoura City
5pm: Jackie's Lakeland Bar
6pm: Shortt's Heritage Bar
7pm: McGirl's Bar
8pm: Tabhairne an Bhanic
9pm: Pat Joe's Bar
10pm: The Commerical Hotel
