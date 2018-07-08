Connacht Fleadh events in Ballinamore Sunday, July 8

Today, Sunday, July 8 is the last day of the Connacht Fleadh 2018 in Ballinamore.

Competitions begin at 10am today. The Culture Fair will continue today at The Courthouse.

5-7pm : Hello Delia Murphy talk and song by Carmel Cullen in Church of Ireland

7-9pm: Singers Circle led by Fionnuala Maxwell in McGirls Bar

7pm: Top Shelf in Priors Bar

8pm-11pm Pop Up Gaeltacht in No Fhionns

8pm-9.30pm: TG4 Live Show

Session Trail

3pm: Smyths Siopa Ól and The Saloon, Drumcoura City

5pm: Jackie's Lakeland Bar

6pm: Shortt's Heritage Bar

7pm: McGirl's Bar

8pm: Tabhairne an Bhanic

9pm: Pat Joe's Bar

10pm: The Commerical Hotel

