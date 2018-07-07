Connacht Fleadh events in Ballinamore Saturday, July 7

The Connacht Fleadh 2018 continues today, Saturday, July 7, 2018 in Ballinamore.

Competitions begin at 10am and the Culture Fair will be held at the Courthouse all day.

12-1.30pm: Alan Woods talk on Lilting, followed by The Leitrim Litter Competition in Ballinamore Library

7-9pm: Josephine Marsh Cd launch 'Music in the Frame' in The Poor Scholar

8.15pm: Fleadh Mass in St Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin

7-9pm: Solas Art Gallery Youth Session

9-10pm: Double CD launch Theresa O'Grady's 'Banjoista' and Daithi Gormley's 'Fiddling without a Bow' in The Poor Scholar

10pm: 4 Degrees West in Prior's Pub

Session Trail

3pm: Smyth's Siopa Ól and The Saloon, Drumcoura city

8pm: Jackie's Lakeland Bar

9pm Pat Joe's Bar

10pm: McGirl's Bar, The Poor Scholar, The Commerical Hotel and The Saloon, Drumcoura City

