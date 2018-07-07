Connacht Fleadh events in Ballinamore Saturday, July 7
Musicians participating in a session during the recent Leitrim Fleadh in Ballinamore.
The Connacht Fleadh 2018 continues today, Saturday, July 7, 2018 in Ballinamore.
Competitions begin at 10am and the Culture Fair will be held at the Courthouse all day.
12-1.30pm: Alan Woods talk on Lilting, followed by The Leitrim Litter Competition in Ballinamore Library
7-9pm: Josephine Marsh Cd launch 'Music in the Frame' in The Poor Scholar
8.15pm: Fleadh Mass in St Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin
7-9pm: Solas Art Gallery Youth Session
9-10pm: Double CD launch Theresa O'Grady's 'Banjoista' and Daithi Gormley's 'Fiddling without a Bow' in The Poor Scholar
10pm: 4 Degrees West in Prior's Pub
Session Trail
3pm: Smyth's Siopa Ól and The Saloon, Drumcoura city
8pm: Jackie's Lakeland Bar
9pm Pat Joe's Bar
10pm: McGirl's Bar, The Poor Scholar, The Commerical Hotel and The Saloon, Drumcoura City
