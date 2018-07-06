Connacht Fleadh events in Ballinamore Friday, July 6

The Connacht Fleadh continues today, Friday, July 6 in Ballinamore.

4-5pm: Conor Ward discusses 'The tunes and styles of South Leitrim/ North Longford Fiddle Playing' in Ballinamore Library

8-10pm: Celebrating Seamus McGovern Concert with the Mcgovern family in The Commerical Hotel.

Session Trail

6pm: McGirls Bar and Smyth's Siopa Ól

9pm: Pat Joe's Bar

10pm: Tábhairne an Bhainc, Shortt's Heritage Bar, The Saloon, Drumcoura City, The Poor Scholar

10.30pm: The Commerical Hotel

