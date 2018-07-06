Uncover Leitrim in Ireland's Hidden Heartlands campaign

Leitrim is set to feature in Fáilte Ireland’s first domestic consumer marketing campaign for the Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands brand, which launched this week.

The multi-media brand awareness campaign, worth €1m, will revolve around the creative idea ‘Yours to Uncover’.

Over the coming weeks, audiences across Ireland will see the new campaign which focuses on themes of discovery and exploration, and encourages visitors to uncover their unique experience of the natural beauty and treasures of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands.

Drumshanbo and Glenade Lough will feature in the TV ad, which will run for five weeks from next Monday, July 9 across 40 channels including Tv3, Channel 4, Sky and RTÉ News - reaching millions of viewers across the country. The ad can be viewed on Youtube, Sky on Demand and Videology.

As part of the campaign launch, the Ray D'Arcy Show on RTÉ Radion 1 will broadcast live from some key locations including Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday, July 12. Ray will interview local industry and partipate in local activities and experienced.

Fáilte Ireland’s Director of Marketing, Niall Tracey said, “Our Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands brand has been incredibly well received by the industry and resonated strongly during research in our target markets. It is tapping into a growing tourism trend for soft activities by encouraging visitors to be ‘active in nature’ and to explore the region by going off the beaten tracks. The brand’s appeal also very much lies in its offer for visitors to get away from the stresses and pressures of modern life and to experience the tranquility of rural Ireland.

“Over the coming weeks, through our domestic brand awareness campaign, we will be reinforcing Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands as a key brand in the Irish tourism offering, and presenting Irish consumers with compelling reasons to consider Leitrim and the wider region for their future travel plans."

Ireland's Hidden Heartlands is the newest regional experience brand for Ireland and was unveiled in April, with much annoyance to some Leitrim people who did not want to be taken from the very successful Wild Atlantic Way.

The brand covers Leitrim, Longford, roscommon, as wellas parts of Clare, Galway, Cavan, Westmeath, Tipperary and Offaly.

