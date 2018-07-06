New date announced for Sligo Stages Rally but concerns remain

Connacht Motor Club

After the decision was made not to go ahead with the Sligo Stages Rally this weekend due to the "exceptional weather conditions," it has been announced that the rally has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 15.

However, rally organisers have said they will continue to monitor weather conditions as concerns remain.

A statement issued by Connacht Motor Club PRO Padraic Boylan said, "Further to our press release of July 3, Connacht Motor Club have secured the necessary permissions and support from the Local Authorities and Motorsport Ireland and are committed to running the event on Sunday, July 15.

"The exceptional weather and associated risks that influenced our original decision remains a concern. We will continue to monitor the conditions and will make a further statement on Saturday evening.

"Thank you to our sponsors, competitors, fellow motor clubs, local authorities and all residents along the route for their understanding and continued support."

