Planning granted for 123 bed nursing home in Carrick-on-Shannon

Planning permission has been granted for a 123 bed nursing home in Carrick-on-Shannon on a 1.33 hectare site on the Castlecarra Road in the town.



The proposed development by Castlecara Healthcare Limited comprises buildings primarily three storey in height (with an area to the rear being reduced to two storey) and measuring 7,510m² gross floor space, and the construction of a vehicular and pedestrian access to Castlecarra Road, associated car parking, set down area, service area, hard and soft landscaping / open space and boundary treatments, connection to public services and utilities, drainage works, all other associated and ancillary works.



Cllr Enda Stenson welcomed the granting of permission and said there is a growing need in Co. Leitrim for another private nursing home.

He also said he had been reliably informed by the HSE that the development of a new nursing home on that site will have no bearing whatsoever on the planned redevelopment of St. Patrick's Community Hospital in the same area of the town.

