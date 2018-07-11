Royal Visit

Watch | Leitrim's Colin Regan was on hand to help guide Duke and Duchess of Sussex on tour of Croke Park

There were Royal visitor's to Dublin today and among the sites enjoyed by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle was Croke Park.

On hand to help the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoy the experience of GAA headquarters was former Leitrim player Colin Regan and current Leitrim Observer columnist Colin Regan.

Colin was on hand in his role as GAA Community and Health Manager and was captured sharing a joke with the Duke and Duchess.

Colin's appearance alongisde the Royal couple caught the attention of many this afternoon on Twitter.

