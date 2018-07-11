Watch | Leitrim's Colin Regan was on hand to help guide Duke and Duchess of Sussex on tour of Croke Park

There were Royal visitor's to Dublin today and among the sites enjoyed by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle was Croke Park.

On hand to help the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoy the experience of GAA headquarters was former Leitrim player Colin Regan and current Leitrim Observer columnist Colin Regan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked some of Ireland’s sporting stars if they’d be England fans for the World Cup semi-final.@CorkCamogie | @dublinladiesg | @CrokePark pic.twitter.com/ofKsCLgAV9 — 5News (@5_News) July 11, 2018

Colin was on hand in his role as GAA Community and Health Manager and was captured sharing a joke with the Duke and Duchess.

The legendary Croke Park stadium was the next stop on the agenda for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex today, where they enjoyed meeting players and watching them in action! #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/vYoulHporZ — Tourism Ireland US (@Media_IrelandUS) July 11, 2018

Colin's appearance alongisde the Royal couple caught the attention of many this afternoon on Twitter.

I see the Royals were in the company of a good Leitrim man today at .@CrokePark! @Rego101 #Leitrim https://t.co/tETZNrFv3y — Frank Feighan Senate (@FrankFeighan) July 11, 2018

@Rego101 Good pics with the royals :) July 11, 2018

“So that’s the Hill 16 end where Noel Moran scored the opening point back in 1994”... A good @LeitrimGAA man giving the guided tour to Harry & Meghan @Rego101 #LeitrimAbu pic.twitter.com/cFOyPl8ZDS — Ronan Ward (@ronanward) July 11, 2018

