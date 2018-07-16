Watch | An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar expresses desire to see Ireland West Airport surpass 1million passengers annually

Ireland West Airport welcomed An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, TD to the airport on Friday last, July 13 along with colleagues Minister Michael Ring, TD, Michelle Mulherrin, TD and Fine Gael candidate, Alan Dillon. The group met with the airport board to discuss the airports current growth and plans for future development.

Bringing you my weekly video from Knock Airport, after spending the afternoon visiting Westport and Castlebar. pic.twitter.com/QYPn4keFgo — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) July 13, 2018

During his visit An Taoiseach reiterated Governments commitment to supporting the airports plans to reach 1 million passengers and its role as a critical economic driver for the West and North West regions.

Welcoming An Taoiseach to the airport, Arthur French, Chairman, Ireland West Airport said, "I would like to thank An Taoiseach for taking the time to visit the airport to discuss a range of important matters.

"We wish to acknowledge Government’s continued confidence and support and in particular the Taoiseach, Minister for Transport Tourism and Sport Shane Ross TD and his Department and our local Minister For Rural and Community Development Michael Ring TD, Senator Michelle Mulherin together with local political representatives.

"We look forward to continuing to work closely with Government on a long term commitment & investment plan to support the airport’s growth and development plans’.

Excellent discussion w Board of @Irelandwest on how this vital economic driver of the West/Northwest can expand and grow & how Govt can support. I worked closely with @campaignforleo to ensure vital investments for the airport when we were both at Dept Transport,Tourism & Sport. pic.twitter.com/DfcpFGFYdT — Michael Ring (@MichaelRingFG) July 13, 2018

