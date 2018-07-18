Not much Brexit preparation for businesses in Leitrim

Fail to prepare, prepare to fail is a saying most Leaving Cert students will be familiar with and it is one that many are spouting in relation to Ireland and Brexit.



Despite much Brexit fraction happening in UK politics, the reality is that Brexit is coming and local businesses especially those in the border counties need to look at their options and plan for all eventualities.

Numbers released from Dáil Eireann last week show that of the 62 mentoring assignments at Leitrim Enterprise Office for local businesses, none had any element of Brexit mentoring.

Also only 34 participants attended a Brexit focused group event in the county.

This is concerning for Leitrim businesses as those in neighbouring counties (except Donegal) are getting Brexit mentoring and are attending Brexit focused groups in large numbers.



In Cavan 18 out of the 64 mentoring assignments including Brexit, Sligo and Roscommon who don't physically border Northern Ireland have also seen greater Brexit preparations.

In Louth all 216 businesses that sought mentoring also received mentoring on Brexit.

According to Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphries there is a suite of Brexit supports available to micro and small businesses through the Local Enterprise Offices.

Supports include access to Enterprise Ireland’s ‘Brexit SME Scorecard’ online tool and tailored mentoring to address Brexit related business challenges.



In addition, the LEOs can offer training and mentoring, advice and guidance to assist businesses that are impacted by Brexit either directly or indirectly.

