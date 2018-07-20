British Prime Minister Theresa May visits Belleek to see the border

The village of Belleek was the location UK Prime Minister Theresa May chose to first see the border with the Republic of Ireland and to meet with locals to hear their concerns about Brexit.

Mrs May met with business representatives on the Northern Ireland side of the border during a visit to Belleek Pottery on Thursday afternoon, July 19. She was welcomed to Belleek by DUP leader Arlene Foster.

The two-day visit to Northern Ireland which was organised quickly significant at a time when the Brexit negotiations are causing so much controversy and debate. Sinn Féin have said Mrs. May’s visit is "too little too late".

Party vice-president Michelle O'Neill said Mrs May would learn about the "catastrophic implications" of Brexit and hear the "fear and trepidation" of locals living and working near what is to become the UK's only land border with the European Union.

Speaking to local media in Fermanagh, Mrs May reiterated her vision for Brexit, saying “there will never be a harder Border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.” She noted that a hard border would be a clear breach of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement. She said she was committed to no hard border.

She went on to say that leaving the EU will bring new trade agreements and opportunities for the businesses and people of Northen Ireland.

