Body of missing man recovered in Ballinamore canal

The body of a missing local man has been recovered by the Garda Water Unit today in Ballinamore.

Superintendent Kevin English confirmed to the Leitrim Observer that the missing man's body was recovered at Kiltymooden, in the Shannon Erne Canal not far from the basin in Ballinamore.

The man in his 30s, who has not been named yet is understood to be from the town and father of two children. He was reported missing on Monday, July 23.

He was last seen in the early hours of Sunday morning, July 22 in the town. Gardai made enquiries locally and viewed CCTV, they said the CCTV was "invaluable" to the investigation and thanked the people of Ballinamore for their help.

Superintendent English said the man's body "was found quickly after the search commenced this morning."

Gardai are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The man's body was sent to Sligo University Hospital for a postmortem.

