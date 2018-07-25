Big week for Drumshanbo with Joe Mooney Summer School and new Blueway Waterpark

Drumshanbo is the place to be this week with thousands expected to attend the Joe Mooney Summer School along with the opening of the first waterpark in the Northwest.



The new Blueway Waterpark opened on Monday, July 23 after being the talk of the county for the past few weeks.

The floating waterpark on Lough Allen is expected to attract a huge amount of visitors to the county as well as help curb any talk of boredom amongst young and old in Leitrim this Summer.

The park is open seven days a week until September 30 and is made up of 1600 square meters of inflatable trampolines, obstacles, slides, logs, bongo blobs, cliff jumps and rope swings.

Children from six years plus are welcome and the park will also offer Stand Up Paddle boards.



Tom Cronin one of the business partners of the project said they are delighted with massive interest they have received in the waterpark. Tom was happy to report that “day one ran smooth.” A group of children from St Michael's GAA club, Cootehall were among the first to get wet and experience the thrills of the park.

18-20 people have been employed at the waterpark on a seasonal contract.

Tom told the paper, they had expected to open sooner but were held up in the planning system, he believes the waterpark will enhance the Blueway experience, Drumshanbo and Leitrim as a whole.

He added the park is “affordable” for all the family and can take up to 2 hours to complete between preparation, safety instruction and orientation of the waterpark. Participants do not need to know how to swim as they will be fitted with lifejackets and buoyancy aids. He also said the park is not weather dependant, as “you are going to get wet anyway!”



The annual Joe Mooney Summer School has over 1,500 students booked in for tutoring, people come from all over the world for the high calibre tutors in traditional Irish music, song and dance.

The festival is so memorable that pupils and fans of Irish traditional music return year after year to Drumshanbo to learn from the best and practice their skills.

On top of the Summer School the Joe Mooney festival attracts thousands for a host of events, activities and good craic sessions.

Local Councillors congratulated both ventures this week.



For more information on events in Drumshanbo this week visit: www.joemooneysummerschool.com or

www.bluewaywaterpark.ie#

