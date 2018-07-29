O'Carolan Harp Festival & Summer School 2018

O’Carolan Harp and Summer School runs from July 30 - August 3 with the Festival taking place from August 3- 6 in the beautiful village of Keadue.



One of the highlights of the O’Carolan Summer School in Keadue is the concert to be held on Thursday, August 2 at 8.30pm.

This is always a popular concert of traditional music, song and dance when Ireland’s leading artists will be performing.

Arts & Crafts

Among the attractions at the O’Carolan Harp Festival in Keadue will be the many Craft Exhibitions and demos which will take place on Sunday, August 5.

Liam Purcell

Liam, a famous button accordion player from Crossna and now living in Dublin, never fails to play at this annual event.

Liam has toured with Comhaltas Ceoltoírí Eireann on many occasions appearing at concert venues in various cities throughout the world.

He is the leader of the O’Carolan Country Ceili Band playing at one of the Summer School céilíthe on Tuesday night, July 31 and at the Door Dancing on August 6.



Tale of the Gael

Keadue parish church plays host to a very special 40th Festival Concert of harp music – Tale of the Gael will play at 9pm on Saturday, August 4.

Paul Dooley joins Catherine Rhatigan, Robert Tobin and Ray Coen. Hear the story unfold through the crystal clear strings of the wire strung harp playing of Paul Dooley, while the classical flute twist from Robert Tobin lends a stately elegance, .

Catherine Rhatigan brings the back story and Ray Coen adds songs and strings of a different kind with fiddle and guitar.

Their performance can be laced with song or dance music, edged with poetry, it can be a gentle Carolan piece spiced with anecdote and it will always tell a tale of the Gael.



Shaskeen in Concert

It is hard to beat well-seasoned musicians and the members of Shaskeen are as experienced as they are skillful. Tom Cussen leads the band through some of their 40 year repertoire in a fantastic chance to see a group of legends in action.

Shaskeen will appear in St. Ronan’s Hall, Keadue at 9.30pm on Saturday, August 4.

