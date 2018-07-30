80 years of Wedding Dresses in Manorhamilton

Wedding dress fashion changes year on year, but how about a look back at over 80 years of wedding dress trends?

Manorhamilton Church of Ireland are having a unique and unusual fundraising event with a Wedding Dress and Christening Robe Exhibition from 11am to 5pm this Saturday 4th, Sunday 5th and Monday 6th of August.

Wedding Dresses from the last 80 years and Christening Robes from the last 150 years will be on display throughout the church.

Enniskillen Castle Museum have very kindly loaned some of their collection for this wonderful event. Refreshments are available all day.

Get some inspiration from the the past.