Watch | 300 swimmers complete inaugural Swim Lough Rynn

Almost 300 swimmers took part in the inaugural Swim Lough Rynn which was held at the Lough Rynn Recreational Facility on Sunday last.

Swimmers competed in three different categories - 750 metre, 2k and 4k and the event, organised by Leitrim County Council in conjunction with proved to be a great success.

This video, shot and edited by Ashley Molloy & Mark Kelly gives a real feel for what proved to be a memorable event with many competitors already looking forward to next year's event.

The full list of results from Sunday's events can be viewed here.

