Big weekend planned in Cloone for homecoming

Cloone Homecoming Annual Festival continues again this year on the August Bank Holiday weekend. This year the following activities take place to suit young and old alike.



Friday, August 3

Introduction to Orienteering: The Orienteering adventure takes place on Bóthar Na Naomh, Cloone for children of all ages and their parents and can be undertaken individually or in team groups. It will challenge participants to discover up to 20 secret markers along the path of Bóthar-Na-Naomh. Registration begins at 6pm and as this is a test of skill and map reading, teams and individuals can depart at any time once they have registered. Great fun for the young and young at heart!

Saturday, August 4

At 9:30am Registration begins for Bóthar na Naomh Duathlon Challenge on our Bóthar na Naomh trail: The race begins at 10:30am with a 5km trail run including a variety of obstacles and kayaking on Annaghmaconway lake for U-16s. The main race will begin at 11:30 with a 20km cycle also included.

At 12 noon a Boxty brunch will be provided to all participants at Cloone Community Centre. The Boxty is cooked locally using the very best traditional methods.



Sunday, August 5

Mass at 11:30am and annual Blessing of the Graves takes place with tea/coffee after in Cloone Community centre hosted by Cloone Youth club.

Country Dance in Cloone Community Centre in aid of Fatima NS and Cloone GAA club with doors opening at 9pm.



Monday, August 6

Cloone Agricultural Show committee hold their 30th annual show. (See pages 18 and 19 for more details on this year's Show).

