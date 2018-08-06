Ballinamore's Sliabh an Iarainn Hotel is off the derelict register

The former Sliabh an Iarainn Hotel in Ballinamore is no longer on the derelict building register despite a council notice being ignored by the owners.

Following enquiries about the building from this newspaper, Leitrim County Council told the paper, that earlier this year they “ issued the owners of the Sliabh an Iarainn Hotel with Notices under Sections 8 and 11 of the Derelict Sites Act, 1990 – respectively notice of intention to enter the property in the Derelict Sites Register and notice directing works to prevent the property remaining derelict.”



According to the council, “The recipients of the notices did not comply with the requirement to undertake works to prevent the property remaining derelict.

“Notwithstanding this, as the property has now been cleaned up it is no longer considered derelict and its recording in the register is no longer necessary.”



Ballinamore Tidy Towns cleaned up the building and painted the large structure on the main street in time for Drumcoura's Cowboys and Heroes Festival in June.

The building was painted white and red and the splash of paint lifted the entire street.

The town has enjoyed many new visitors this Summer with the Cowboys and Heroes Festival, Connacht Fleadh, Angling Competitions and the return of Ballinamore Family Festival next week.

The building had been publicly called an “eyesore” before the clean up.

