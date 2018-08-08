Eamonn McGirl Memorial Golf Tournament to be held in Leitrim

Can you hit a blind shot off the 1st tee on a Par 3. If you can, you can double your €5 bet. Need a bit of help around the course, “a Mulligan” maybe. We’ll sell you one and the money will go to a great cause.

Have you a propensity for hitting bunkers. Hit the right one on this round and you’ll get rewarded for it.

If you are up for a light hearted day out with lots of fun along the way Carrick-on -Shannon Golf Club have the Tournament for you.

Held over two days on the 17th & 18th of this month is the Eamonn McGirl Memorial Golf Tournament and it’s sure to provide some great sport and fun for all, golfers and non-golfers alike.

This is the first time for this event and it is one that has a lot of extra meaning for all involved.

Eamonn passed away on the 8th of January this year following a short illness at the young age of 47. The loss for his wife Jo, his children Tara & Callum, his family and friends was massive.

Eamonn was a great friend to many, always there with a helping hand and was Captain of the Golf Club in 2015. He capably steered it through a difficult period.

A kind and considerate man who enjoyed company and who quietly helped many people and many community organizations and projects in this area.

This first Memorial Tournament is in aid of North West Hospice & Carrick-on-Shannon Golf Club. These are causes chosen by his family and friends. Hospice provided great help to Eamonn at his time of need and the Golf Club was a great passion of his.

The club are now taking bookings for both days. Anyone can enter a 4-ball. (A team of four). Also, the organising committee would welcome sponsorship of Tee Boxs and the numerous activities planned for the two days.

For Tee Times call the Golf Club on 071 966 7015

For Sponsorship and Support call Paul O’Brien at 071 967 1522,