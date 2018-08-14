Big send-off for Roscommon Rose Eimear Reynolds from Rooskey

Roscommon Rose of Tralee, Eimear Reynolds from Rooskey was given a huge send-off by family members and friends at a function in Cox's Lounge, Rooskey.

The televised Rose of Tralee competition takes place next Monday and Tuesday night live from The Dome and the Roses will find out this Saturday if they have made it to the live show.

Best of luck Eimear.

